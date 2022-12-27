₹104 crore cleared for govt. hospitals to tackle COVID

December 27, 2022 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government on Monday approved a budget of ₹104 crore for its hospitals to procure general medicines and prepare for any COVID-19 emergency.

“This amount has been approved to ensure there is no shortage of any medicine in government hospitals and they are well prepared for any situation of emergency in advance,” Health Minister Manish Sisodia said.

As per an official bulletin, the city saw seven new COVID-19 positive cases and 1,800 tests were done in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 positivity rate was 0.39%, with no new casualty.

On Monday, he held a review meeting with directors and medical superintendents of Delhi government hospitals and directed them to ramp up preparations for potential COVID-19 cases in the future.

“The surge in COVID cases globally is a matter of concern for everyone. Hospitals need to prepare themselves well in advance. They have been directed to share details of the bed capacities, ventilators, facilities in the ICU, number of doctors and nurses, oxygen plants, field staff and permitted medicines with the Health Department by evening,” Mr. Sisodia said earlier in the day.

As per directions of the Central government, a drill will be conducted in all hospitals on Tuesday to ensure their operational readiness for management of COVID-19. In case of any gaps, the matter will be undertaken immediately by the concerned Health Department officials, Mr. Sisodia added.

