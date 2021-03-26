101-year-old gets pacemaker implant at city hospital

New Delhi

26 March 2021 00:57 IST

In a “first” in Delhi-NCR, doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, have successfully implanted a pacemaker in 101-year-old man, Max Healthcare said on Thursday.

The hospital said that Satish Chand Tyagi, 101, a resident of Delhi, was rushed to the emergency room of Max Hospital by his family when he started experiencing sudden episodes of giddiness and intense weakness in February.

Doctors performed an ECG and diagnosed the patient with a complete heart block (CHB) leading to very slow heart rate.

Balbir Singh, chairman and Head of Cardiology, Max Hospital, said, “With complete heart blockage, the pulse falls, and patients can faint, making it a cardiac emergency. However, we were in a dilemma on our further course of treatment to save the patient’s life, considering his age. The obvious answer was to implant a pacemaker but at this age all procedures are tough to conduct and can have serious complications.”

“Since the entire procedure was done under local anaesthesia, I was continuously talking to the patient while implanting the pacemaker and to my surprise he didn’t feel any pain and kept interacting with me,” the doctor added.