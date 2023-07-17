₹10,000 for each affected family; river level may fall below danger mark today

July 17, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a compensation of ₹10,000 each to the flood-affected families. “The government is exploring various means to provide ad hoc relief to the flood-affected individuals who have lost everything. Specific details and announcements regarding this assistance will be made soon,” the CM said after visiting a relief camp in Mori Gate.

The BJP said the compensation announced by the CM was too little. It demanded that the Delhi government give enough funds to people whose houses were washed away to help them rebuild ‘semi pucca’ houses.

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi continued to recede on Sunday and is expected to fall below the ‘danger mark’ on Monday morning. The river’s water level has stayed over the ‘danger mark’ of 205.33 metres for the past week and touched a record high of 208.66 metres on July 13. Several parts of the city remain submerged while traffic is being restored in other areas.

The Yamuna’s level in Delhi was 205.52 metres at 10 p.m. on Sunday. It is expected to come down to 205.22 by 7 a.m. today.

Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant [WTP], which was closed due to flooding, started functioning on Sunday and is expected to provide relief from potable water scarcity in various areas in the city. With the resumption of the WTP, supply will be restored in areas including Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh, Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, Patel Nagar, Palam Vihar and Delhi Cantonment.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) said all government and private schools in flood-affected districts — East, North East, North West-A, North, Central and South East – will remain closed till Tuesday.

Bharadwaj takes stock

Meanwhile, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj chaired a meeting on the government’s preparedness for dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

Parts of the city received light showers on Sunday. The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain every day this week. Over 26,000 people were evacuated from flood-affected areas till Sunday night, of which 21,504 are in relief camps, according to an official bulletin.

Roads leading towards the Red Fort continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Sunday, including Ring Road leading towards Kashmere Gate, the police said.

