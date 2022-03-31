₹10,000 fine for bus drivers not sticking to their lanes

March 31, 2022 21:26 IST

250 officials from the Transport Department to monitor traffic discipline on 15 routes across the city from Friday

In a citywide traffic discipline drive being undertaken by the Transport Department from Friday, drivers of buses and goods carriers will be slapped with a fine of ₹10,000 if their vehicles are found plying outside the dedicated lanes. Moreover, private vehicles seen obstructing the right of way of buses or goods carriers plying in their dedicated lanes, will be towed away.

Buses and goods carriers, exclusively, must stick to their lanes from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. after which all other vehicles will be allowed to use these lanes. Buses and good carriers, however, cannot use other road lanes at any time of the day and will need to adhere to lanes earmarked for them on city streets round the clock.

As part of the drive, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to mark and properly identify the selected corridors by placing warning signage and boards at suitable spots, the government officials said.

Bus drivers caught driving in the wrong lane will have to shell out the ₹10,000 fine from their own pockets, and confront a possible jail term extending up to six months, irrespective of whether they are employed by the government-run Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) or by private operators that are part of the government’s cluster bus scheme.

Over four dozen teams comprising nearly 250 officials from the Transport Department’s enforcement wing and cluster division, will monitor traffic discipline on 15 arterial routes across the city to implement the first phase of the drive, Ashish Kundra, secretary-cum-commissioner (Transport) said.

“Phase I of the drive will begin tomorrow and over the coming 15 days, we will initially seek to instill lane discipline among our own drivers. The drive will be scaled up and extended to other road users, as well as routes, in the coming days,” Mr. Kundra said.

“In addition to deploying our own teams, we have also written to the Traffic Police to enforce it. Drivers of private vehicles have been requested to avoid using the bus lane. Any vehicle standing or parked on the bus lane will be towed away. Similarly, vehicles found parked or standing in bus queue boxes will also be towed,” Mr. Kundra added.

The Transport Department has identified 46 major routes for the enforcement of the drive which will initially be enforced on 15 routes including, Aurobindo Marg to Andheria More, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, ITO to Dr. Ambedkar Nagar via the BRT Corridor, and ISBT Kashmere Gate to Sarai Kale Khan, among others.

According to Mr. Kundra, while the first offence will entail a fine of ₹10,000, the second will amount to the registration of a criminal case for dangerous driving, and the third offence will lead to the suspension of the bus driver’s licence, which will only be revoked after a two-month period of mandatory training and sensitisation.

The Transport Department will deploy two enforcement teams in two shifts to enforce traffic discipline in bus lanes, with each enforcement team covering the entire road length or stretch allotted to it. Cranes will also be deployed with the teams to impound and remove vehicles that are found parked on, or obstructing, bus lanes.