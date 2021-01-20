₹10,000 COVID relief for 407 workers: govt.

The Delhi Building and Other Construction workers Welfare Board, under the directions of Deputy Chief Minister and Labour Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, granted COVID relief disbursement of ₹10,000 each to 407 construction workers, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.
After taking charge of the Labour Department in November 2020, the government said, Mr. Sisodia carried out various inspections in labour offices on the basis of which a series of reforms have been carried out. These include the registration of construction workers through doorstep delivery programme, reforming process of claim disbursement and granting of claims to construction workers within 72 hours of application submission.
More than 2,000 construction workers will also receive the relief amount in the coming weeks.
These construction workers belong to poorest of poor section of the society and were one of the worst-hit during COVID-19 pandemic, the government said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath