₹10,000 COVID relief for 407 workers: govt.

Over 2,000 to get compensation soon

The Delhi Building and Other Construction workers Welfare Board, under the directions of Deputy Chief Minister and Labour Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, granted COVID relief disbursement of ₹10,000 each to 407 construction workers, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

After taking charge of the Labour Department in November 2020, the government said, Mr. Sisodia carried out various inspections in labour offices on the basis of which a series of reforms have been carried out. These include the registration of construction workers through doorstep delivery programme, reforming process of claim disbursement and granting of claims to construction workers within 72 hours of application submission.

More than 2,000 construction workers will also receive the relief amount in the coming weeks.

These construction workers belong to poorest of poor section of the society and were one of the worst-hit during COVID-19 pandemic, the government said.