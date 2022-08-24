1,000 sandalwood saplings to be planted in Delhi

They will be given extra care in order to prevent any damage, says NDMC

Over 1,000 sandalwood saplings for largescale plantation have been procured by the New Delhi Municipal (NDMC), civic body’s member Kuljeet Chahal said on Wednesday.

Adding that the saplings will be given extra care in order to prevent any damage, Mr. Chahal said that the 600 of the 1,000 red and white sandalwood tree saplings – will be planted in the south circle of the NDMC areas such as Lodhi Garden and Sarojini Nagar, among others. The remaining saplings will be planted in the north circle, which include locations such as Rajpath and Sansad Marg, among others.

“These saplings won’t be planted alongside road stretches, instead, they will be planted in parks and other public spaces. We are taking extra care for this initiative; each sapling is very important. This initiative is being undertaken as per the Lieutenant-Governor’s directions,” said Mr. Chahal.

In early July, L-G V.K. Saxena directed landowning agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), among others, to plant 10,000 sandalwood saplings during the monsoon season.

Cost not revealed

Mr. Chahal said planting of the saplings that were procured is yet to commence, while he did not reveal the cost of procurement.

A senior NDMC official said that the Capital has a few sandalwood trees, however, they remain scattered and some can be found in areas such as Lodhi Garden.

“The height of the saplings range between 3.5 foot to 5 foot and it is a long-term project. It will take at least 35 to 40 years for a good plant to grow. These are tropical plants, largely found in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka,” said the senior NDMC official.

However, environmentalist Diwan Singh said that the initiative was not a “good approach”, since it was not a native plant.