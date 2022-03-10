1,000 parks in city to get a makeover in five years

March 10, 2022 01:27 IST

Community parks initiative to become a reality with the help of private organisations, RWAs

The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) on Wednesday launched “community parks initiative” to transform 1,000 parks in the next five years. The DDCD will collaborate with Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS), RWAs and CSR or philanthropic organisations for this, authorities said.

“The community parks initiative is an important pillar of the Delhi@2047 initiative, which was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in August 2021. Being conceptualised and implemented by the DDCD, Delhi@2047 is an attempt to foster the government’s partnerships with CSR initiatives and philanthropic organisations to achieve the vision of making Delhi an equitable, modern, sustainable and world-class city by the 100th year of India’s independence,” said DDCD vice-chairperson, Jasmine Shah.

Facilities on cards

These parks will have public conveniences, including adequate lighting, CCTVs, toilets, and dedicated play area for toddlers, children and adolescents with child-friendly play equipment and covered seating areas, according to the DDCD.

They will also have walking, jogging, and cycling tracks, open air gyms, and waterbodies. “The project will focus on making parks an inclusive space for everyone by consulting with different groups of citizens and involving them in the process. Currently, there is minimal involvement of local communities in management of parks but active participation will be ensured in designing and maintenance of the green spaces. These parks would not only improve the ecology but also the overall quality of life for the residents of Delhi,” Mr. Shah said.

The first set of parks will be set up with the support of three private organisations, as per the DDCD.