1,000 flats put on offer for war widows, gallantry award winners

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday launched an online scheme where the urban body is offering one-bedroom flats to war widows and recipients of gallantry awards.

The DDA has put on offer 1,000 flats across Narela and Rohini under this scheme which is also on a first come, first served basis.

“There will be no draw conducted for the scheme. Applicants who are interested to buy the flats can select the ones they are interested in and get allotment,” said a senior DDA official.

₹7 lakh each

The flats under the scheme will cost approximately ₹7 lakh each which is less than half the price of ₹15 lakh each which was originally decided.

“As a welfare gesture, the authority decided to offer one-bedroom flats to non-commissioned officers, war widows, recipients of gallantry awards and persons who got injured or disabled during wars or on the field,” the DDA had said in June following a meeting.

Officials added that the concession provided is a one-time concession and “will not be treated as a precedent in future”.

“Since, almost 50% of the cost is being charged, a clause will be incorporated that the allottees would not be entitled to sell or transfer or otherwise part with the possession of flat in any manner for a period of 10 years from the date of possession,” the DDA had said.