‘100 workers found fit after disinfecting Nizamuddin’

Nearly 100 municipal workers, engaged in disinfecting the Nizamuddin area from where several COVID-19 cases have been reported, were found to be fit after screening by a panel of doctors, said the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said on Friday.

Among 95 public health workers, including 59 sanitation workers, did not show any symptoms of Covid-19, the civic body said. They have been told to keep a check on their health and consult a doctor immediately if they have a cold or cough or fever. The SDMC said Personal Protection Equipment was being distributed to field workers deployed in high-risk areas.

An intensive sanitation drive was carried out in Kasturba Niketan, Lajpat Nagar, Bakkarwala Quarantine Center, Kapashera Extn. and Kalkaji by deploying tankers for spraying 1% sodium hypochlorite solution. Regular action plans have been chalked out and are being followed to disinfect and sanitise the major hot spots of COVID-19 in all four zones, said officials, adding that special sanitization and cleaning drives are being conducted in densely populated areas specially in JJ colonies.