100 persons arrested for COVID-19-related crimes

The police on Tuesday said they have arrested 100 persons and registered 113 FIRs in connection with COVID-related malpractices.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said out of 113 FIRs, 61 cases pertain to cheating and fraud in the name of providing COVID medicines or oxygen etc. while 52 cases pertain to black marketing, hoarding or overcharging.

The police said, in the last two days, they have identified 200 mobile numbers, 95 bank accounts, 33 UTR and 17 UPI/Wallet involved in this crime.

They said in coordination with the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and I4C of MHA, they have managed to stop a few transactions as well.

They said their cyber unit has aligned with Cyber &Information Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs or a pilot project to create an integrated platform for law enforcement agencies and financial intermediaries like banks, wallets, merchants etc. for real-time incident reporting, transmission, escalation, estoppels and resolution.

Victims have to call on the helpline number — 155260 — to report fraud and then formally lodge a complaint within the next 24 hours.