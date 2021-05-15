‘100 officers getting infected with virus every 24 hours’

98 personnel tested positive on Wednesday; four officers died due to the virus even after taking both doses

On an average, around 100 policemen in Delhi are getting infected every 24 hours in the second wave of the pandemic, said a senior officer on Friday.

On Wednesday, a total of 98 policemen tested COVID positive. The officer said four policemen have succumbed to COVID-19 even after taking both the doses of the vaccine over a month ago.

He said 17 police personnel, who had received only the first vaccine shot, succumbed to COVID-19 during the second wave. “A report was ordered into the death of policemen after taking second dose of vaccine. It was found that they all had co-morbidities and were undergoing treatment. The recovery rate in policemen is good — they are recovering fast and resuming their duties,” said the officer.

During the first wave, 33 policemen had died when there was no vaccine.

31 died in second wave

During the second wave, 31 policemen have died so far. The vaccination process of around 92% of police personnel stands complete.

Till date, 13,065 policemen have tested positive for the virus and 10,551 have resumed duties. The remaining police personnel is undergoing treatment.

“Most of the infected policemen are under home quarantine. Only 32 policemen are admitted at hospitals,” the officer added.

On Friday, senior officers interacted with police personnel and their family members and also provided experts’ advice on prevention and cure. They also took questions to bust myths.

During the webinar, the police officers urged everyone to keep on following COVID-appropriate behaviour as advised through instructions issued by the Commissioner of Delhi Police.