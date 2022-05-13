100 meat shops sealed in one week under civic drive: NDMC

A bulldozer being used to demolish illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive. File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hundred meat shops in north Delhi have been sealed by the area's civic authorities for violation of norms as part of an ongoing drive that began a week ago, official said on Thursday.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Thursday also took action to remove illegal temporary structures in areas falling in Rohini and Karol Bagh zones.

The civic body had started a drive on May 4 to curb illegal selling of meat through shops or by vendors on the streets.

Since then, NDMC authorities have "sealed 100 meat shops and 70-80 temporary structures have been removed" from areas under its jurisdiction, the NDNC said in a statement.

On May 4, health department teams at the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation had conducted "raids" across it's six zones and sealed several meat shops who were selling it illegally, officials had earlier said.

NDMC zones are: City Sadar Paharganj Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, Rohini Zone, Keshavpuram, Civil Lines zone and Narela Zone.

"Such raids would continue in coming days to curb the illegal selling of meat," the NDMC had said in the statement.

NDMC Commissioner Sanjay Goel on May 5 had said such action would continue in the to curb illegal sale of meat.

A senior official said, "several complaints have been received regarding selling of illegal meat, and on unhygienic conditions, so, the drive being conducted".

On May 4, a team in City Sadar Paharganj Zone had sealed 10 illegal unlicensed meat shops -- three meat shops in Nabi Karim in ward 91, three shops in Quresh Nagar in ward 89 and four such shops on Minto Road, Shakur ki Dandi in ward 88. Along with this the City SP Zone had removed illegal meat vendors for JJ Cluster Daya basti in ward 82.

The civic body had been carrying out regular action on this since then.

NDMC authorities on Thursday wrote to local police in Bawana area to provide sufficient number of police personnel for an action to remove "unauthorised meat shops" and illegal structures, on Friday, officials said.

They have also asked for presence of police personnel for carrying out anti-encroachment drive in a stretch from Samyapur Badli to Rohini metro station, sector 18, on Friday.