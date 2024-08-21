ADVERTISEMENT

100 hospitals, malls get bomb threats; was a hoax, say police

Published - August 21, 2024 12:34 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Premier govt. and private hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung, Apollo, Max, and malls in south Delhi receive emails threatening to blow up premises; Delhi Police Special Cell likely to probe case

The Hindu Bureau

Similar emails were sent to over 100 schools in Delhi and Noida on May 1. | Photo Credit: file photo

Around 100 hospitals and malls in Delhi received emails threatening to blow up their premises, prompting authorities to launch search operations across the Capital. The emails turned out to be a hoax as no suspicious object was found at any of the medical facilities or commercial establishments.

A senior Delhi Fire Services officer said they received a call about a bomb threat at 1.04 p.m. from a hospital in Nangloi, followed by another at 1.07 p.m. from Primus Hospital in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri.

Fire tenders, bomb detection squads, and police teams were rushed to the hospitals, and a thorough checking of the premises was conducted.

However, nothing suspicious was discovered, the officer said. The authorities subsequently found that similar emails had been sent to many other government and private hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung, Apollo, Max, and Sir Ganga Ram.

‘Same person’

The officer also said that several malls in south Delhi, including The Chanakya, Saket Select City Walk, Ambience Mall and DLF Mall, had received emails with similar content.

A police officer said the content of the emails sent to the hospitals and the malls is similar, suggesting that the same person was behind all the threatening emails.

Another officer said the police are in the process of registering a case and that the Special Cell is likely to probe it.

Earlier cases

On May 1, over 100 schools in Delhi and Noida received email bomb threats, which turned out to be a hoax. Two days later, 20 hospitals, IGI Airport and a Northern Railway office in Delhi also received similar emails.

On May 14, seven Delhi hospitals and Tihar Jail received threat emails. Once again, no suspicious object was found in the searches.

Delhi / crime / police

