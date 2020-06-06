100 DU teachers sign plea, seeking review of open book exam

Around 100 teachers of the Physics department of Delhi University on Friday signed a petition calling for a review of open book examination policy for final year students.

The teachers said online education, which was meant to have taken place during this time, and prepare students has not taken place especially given the lack of institutional help. “Merely sharing links with students does not count as teaching,” the petition reads. Depending on the infrastructure available with students, the teaching which has taken place, has been very uneven, they said. adding that some amount of theory work may be dealt with, practical education had been totally compromised.

Stressing that the exercise, would be highly discriminatory, the teachers decried the lack of consultation undertaken by the university. They also criticised the university existing online processes, saying they were far from perfect and could well run into glitches. Apart from this, they pointed out that the OBE system would be prone to cheating.

Alternatives teachers proposed included, taking into account scores from previous semesters as an average for the present semester and extending the period for all existing batches of students by at least two years.