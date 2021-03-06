100 days on, protesters promise to stand firm till farm laws repealed

Effigies depicting the farmers’ stir at Ghazipur.

NEW DELHI

06 March 2021 00:39 IST

From winters to summers, farmers say they are ready to adapt to all scenarios

As the farmers’ stir entered its 100th day, protesters at the Singhu Border on Friday remained firm on their demands and said they are in here for the long haul.

Farmers from Delhi’s neighbouring States have been camping at the borders, demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price and a repeal of the three controversial farm laws brought in by the Centre last year.

Stating that there was very little expectation from the government, a 60-year-old farmer from Punjab, Shaant Singh, said: “How can we expect that our issues will be resolved soon? This is a long fight and 100 days is nothing. We can only hope that through our sustained protest, they [government] will ultimately listen to us. If we return without our demands being met, then we will die of hunger. So what is the point of returning now?”

Daljinder Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Patiala district, said: “The movement has indeed continued successfully for a very long time and we are as determined as we were on the first day. We are not bothered about how long this will continue. We will remain firm on our demands and we will not move from here unless the laws are repealed.”

He also said that they have adapted to all kinds of scenarios. “We have no problem here whatsoever. We have put coolers inside the trolleys and if required we will get air conditioners as well. Nothing can stop us and this movement will continue till the laws are repealed,” he said.

‘Stay till 2024 if needed’

Seen constructing shack-like structures with bamboo and hay, Manjinder Singh, another farmer from Punjab’s Roopnagar district, said: “We have made enough arrangements for ourselves here and will continue doing so for as long as required. Whatever the unions tell us, we will act accordingly regarding the future plan of action. As of now, we are here to stay, even if that means that we are made to stay here till 2024.”