10-yr-old diesel vehicles get NGT nod to ply on UP roads

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday allowed the plying of diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old in some parts of Uttar Pradesh but restricted their entry to Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Defaulters to face action

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar said, “No diesel vehicle which is more than 10 years old shall be permitted to ply in any part of the NCR and Delhi. The concerned authorities are directed to take action against the defaulters.”

However, the green panel said that the ban did not apply to buses plying in districts like Muzzafarnagar and Moradabad. “Buses would be permitted to ply for a period of three years within which they should replace the buses either with CNG buses or BS-IV compliant one. However, these buses should not enter NCT Delhi” said the Bench.

Available fuel

The directions were passed on an application moved by ‘Muzzaffarnagar Mini Truck Society’ which had claimed that all goods vehicles ran on diesel, which was the only fuel available in that region.

However, the Bench allowed the plying of vehicles which are being used by public authorities. “Vehicles being used by public authorities, agencies working under patrolling companies and other essential products, would be permitted to register in NCT Delhi for carrying on statutory functions,” said the green panel.

Centre’s plea

The NGT had on September 14 dismissed the Centre’s plea seeking modification of its order banning 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi and NCR.