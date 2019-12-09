Delhi

‘10-year-old— the youngest admitted’

Ten-year-old Mohammad Mehtab from Bihar is admitted in LNJP Hospital with burn injuries. “He was having difficulty breathing. His clothes were burnt,” an official said, adding: “He is the only victim below 18 years who is admitted at the hospital.” His relatives were yet to reach the hospital at the time of going to press.

