10-year-old sexually assaulted, one arrested

June 21, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A 38-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, the police said on Tuesday.

According to DCP (West) Vichitra Veer, a PCR call was received on Monday afternoon by the victim’s neighbour, who reported the crime, following which teams were pressed into action. The minor was medically examined and counselled at a hospital.

“The victim informed her neighbour about the crime, who subsequently alerted the police. The incident took place in an under-construction house,” said a senior police officer. The accused did not live in the area but often visited the locality, the officer also said.

The accused was arrested based on the analysis of the CCTV footage of the area and local inputs, the officer said, adding that a case has been filed under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO.

