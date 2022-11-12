10-year-old molested in mosque; accused arrested

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
November 12, 2022 03:51 IST

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday for molesting a 10-year-old girl in a mosque in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur area, the police said on Friday. The accused worked as a teacher at the mosque.

According to the police, the complaint regarding the incident was received on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that a case, under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 10 of the POCSO Act, was registered and the accused - Mohammad Imran, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar - was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

