10-trip smart card for Airport line

Commuters who use the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express but are not frequent travellers can now opt for a new smart card that offers limited trips.

The ‘10 Trip or 10-T travel card’ will be launched by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on October 1.

“It is aimed at facilitating commuters who avail limited travel trips on this line. Such passengers can avail a maximum of 10 trips using this smart card,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

The validity of the card is 15 days, and the facility will be applicable on trial for three months. Besides this, there are travel cards that provide 30 trips and 45 trips on this line. Both cards come with a validity of 30 days.

“These trip cards are economical as they make the commute cheaper by 10 per cent to 55 per cent depending on the number of stations travelled.”

For example, a token for a trip from New Delhi to Shivaji Stadium will cost a passenger Rs.20, whereas the same trip performed by a passenger who has a 45-trip card would cost only approximately Rs.9, Rs.12 with a 30-trip card and Rs.15 with 10-trip card.