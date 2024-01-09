10 trapped in elevator; rescued in 3-hour-long operation

January 09, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

Ten people were trapped in an elevator at a restaurant-cum-bar in central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar early on Monday, following which they were rescued in an operation that lasted for around three hours.

According to the police, the incident took place at Illume Bar located on Pusa Road around 1.45 a.m. as overloading led to the malfunctioning of the left.

“The lift was stuck between the first and second floors of the building,” DCP (Central) Sanjay Sain said, adding that the police received a PCR call about the incident at 3 a.m..

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said three fire tenders were pressed into service after they received information about the incident over an hour after the incident took place.

An official said initially the restaurant staff tried to rescue them. They informed the police and the fire services after they failed to bring them out.

Mr. Garg said the rescuers had to cut the roof of the elevator to bring them out, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

An official said, “We had to cut lift’s wires, which was a time-taking exercise.”

The DCP said those stuck in the life were friends and had gathered there for a party.