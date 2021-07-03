10 tested COVID positive every hour in June, 62% were men

As per govt. records, 7,804 individuals contracted the virus last month

Six in every 10 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Capital last month were male while almost a third of the total men having contracted the virus during the period was aged between 30 and 60 years, according to the Delhi government records.

Over 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 every hour with as many as 7,804 individuals contracting the infection from June 1 to June 30. Of these, 4,873 or 62.44% were males.

Accounting for 1,627 of the total cases, around 21% of the male patients fell in the 14 to 30 age group, followed by patients from the 60-plus and below 14 years categories constituting a little over 9% (713) and slightly over 2% (165), respectively.

In June, four out of five patients — irrespective of gender — were found to be aged between 14 and 60 years.

Every second patient among them was male and fell in the 14 to 60 age group with the gender accounting for over 51% of the total infections in this category.

According to statistics, 1,318 female patients fell in the 30 to 60 age group and 1,019 in the 14 to 30 category. Those found infected in the 60-plus category accounted for 465 and female patients below 14 for 129.

The category with the maximum number of infections — 30 to 60 years — saw the most cases at 596, being reported from the south-west district followed by 567 from New Delhi and 530 cases from the south district. The north-east district reported the least number of infections in this category — 89. In the 14 to 30 age group, the most number of infections, 447, were reported from the south district followed by 396 from the south-west and 364 from the New Delhi district.

The north-east district reported the least number of infections, 75, in this category as well.

With 216, 148 and 140 cases, the highest incidence of infection among the 60-plus age group was reported from the south-west, west, and New Delhi districts as the north-east district accounted for 19 cases.

The south-west, New Delhi, and north districts, with 44, 43, 36 cases, respectively, reported the maximum number of infections among those aged below 14 years; at 12, the north-east district reported the least number of infections in this age group.