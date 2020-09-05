10 sectors qualify for development under DDA policy

NEW DELHI

A minimum of 70% contiguous land in a particular sector has to be pooled together before it is eligible for expansion

Over 18 months after a web portal for the land pooling policy was launched, 10 sectors in three zones under the Land Pooling Policy (LPP) have accumulated the requisite amount of land required to qualify for development purposes.

The land pooling policy, received the Centre’s nod in October 2018 and the online portal for expression of willingness regarding participation in the policy was launched in February last year. Comprising 95 villages, there are a total of 109 sectors, across five sectors under the policy.

Under the policy, a minimum of 70% contiguous land in a particular sector is required to be pooled before it can qualify for development purposes.

According to the latest data provided by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the urban body has accumulated around 6,575 hectares of land. Currently, a few sectors in three zones — N, P-II and L are likely to be qualified for development under the policy. The corresponding areas are around Najafgarh, Alipur and the Bawana Industrial Area, officials said.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, has verified around 1,371 applications according to the DDA.

“Based on the in-house exercise of mapping of pooled land on the GIS platform, the applications registered on the DDA portal are being scrutinised by the DDA. The ownership of the land details submitted by the applicants under the portal is to be verified by the Delhi government revenue department,” a senior DDA official said.

Formation of consortium

A draft document over formation of consortium has also been prepared by the land-owning agency in a bid to guide stakeholders for the next step.

“Once the consortium is formed, they have to upload an implementation plan, upload the contract agreement and pay the processing fees. The draft guidelines have been issued so that landowners can complete the background work by the time the government completes the verification process,” an official said.

While 6,481 hectares got pooled by February 15 this year, the period between March 11 and April 24 saw around 94 hectares getting accumulated.

Senior DDA officials attributed the slump in registrations to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. “Even though the process is completely online, not everyone participating in the policy are technology savy. Sometimes, villagers require help to register their land or complete the formalities. Due to the lockdown, this was not possible and hence, there was a slow period. But the DDA is planning to launch the next window by this month and expecting a better response,” a senior official said.

Once the next window is opened, the urban body is expecting another 10 sectors to qualify for the policy, taking the total to 20 sectors.

Homebuyers complain

Even as the urban body maintained that the process is progressing, homebuyers, who have been paying for the last several years in the hope of owning an address in Delhi, complained of the policy being “slowly implemented”.

“There has been no work whatsoever on the ground. It is only paperwork and files which has been continuing since the policy got approved. There is a massive delay in execution of the policy. Even the land verification process is slow and when we raise this point we are told that government officials are busy with COVID-19 duty,” said Satish Kumar Aggarwal, secretary, Federation of Housing Societies and Developers in Delhi.

Mr. Aggarwal said, “The draft guidelines for formation of consortium is a lengthy one and it is not possible for each person participating in the policy to comprehend it properly. Why can’t the DDA assist us in this so that the entire process gets fast-tracked and some work on the ground can begin?”

The urban body has also cautioned interested stakeholders against “fraudulent practices by some developers or societies to lure into buying houses under the false pretext of land pooling policy”.

“People should not rush into promises made by real estate brokers under the name of LPP. Before investing, they should check whether the final development licence has been issued by the DDA and whether the RERA registration is available,” an official said.