10 RML hospital staff sent to home quarantine

Atleast 10 medical staff at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi have been sent into home quarantine after one of them reportedly showed symptoms of COVID-19. “Their samples have been sent for testing,” a health ministry official said on Monday.

The Ministry official said that a medical staff developed high fever on Sunday evening so as per protocol measures were put in place to contain any cross infection. “The entire team has been asked to stay in home quarantine and immediately report if symptoms develop.”

Delhi has reported 72 COVID-19 cases after it saw a spike of 23 cases in a single day on Sunday. Delhi so far has sent 2,049 samples for the test and received results of 1,680 while the remaining 369 test results are awaited.