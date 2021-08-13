10 persons identified, manhunt on in Jantar Mantar incident

Got other names as well, we will call them for probe: police

The police have identified 10 persons involved in the incident wherein anti-Muslim inflammatory slogans were raised at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Raids are being conducted to nab them, said police sources.

The identified persons include Uttam Malik, who appeared in the viral video where hate slogans were raised, and Pinki Chaudhary, founder of a religious organisation called Hindu Rakha Dal. Other members include those from similar religious organisations.

“There are also others whose names we have received. We will ask them to join the probe to ascertain their roles,” an officer said.

On Sunday, a rally was called to demand the end of ‘colonial era laws’ by Supreme Court advocate and former Delhi BJP Spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay. The event was attended by several right-wing organisations.

Subsequently, a video went viral wherein a group led by a man wearing a saffron t-shirt could be heard raising anti-Muslim inflammatory slogans.

The police registered a case on charges of promoting enmity and for flouting DDMA guidelines as the organisers didn’t seek permission for the event and also for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

On Tuesday, six persons, including Mr. Upadhyay, Save India Foundation’s Preet Singh alias Sundar Pal, Hindu Force’s Deepak Singh, Hindu Raksha Dal’s Deepak Kumar, Sudarshan Vahini’s Vinod Sharma, and one Vinit Bajpai were arrested.

Bailed, not bailed

A Delhi court granted bail to Mr. Upadhyay and two others while it rejected pleas of Preet, Vinod and Deepak Kumar on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.