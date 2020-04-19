10 people found strolling in park, FIRs registered

The Delhi Police has registered FIRs against 10 people who were found strolling in a park in south Delhi amid lockdown, officials said on Sunday.
The police have advised people to stay home and follow the lockdown rules.
However, on Saturday evening during a checking at Siri Fort Park, the police found 10 people strolling in the park following which cases were registered against all of them under Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code and other Sections of Disaster Management Act, a senior police officer said.
In another incident, a man claiming to be suffering from COVID-19 threatened to jump off the third floor of Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday. He was rescued by the fire department.
