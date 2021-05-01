10 more deaths, 1,310 new cases in G.B. Nagar

District has 8,267 active cases now

With 10 more fatalities, the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 212 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar on Friday while the infection count climbed to 41,312 with 13,10 new cases, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district rose to 8,267 from 8,130 the previous day, according to the figures released by the U.P. Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 1,163 patients got discharged during the period, with total recoveries reaching 32,833 in the district, the fifth highest in the State, it showed.

Gautam Buddha Nagar now has a death toll of 212 with a mortality rate of 0.51%. The recovery rate has reached 79.47% from 79.17% the previous day, statistics showed.

State figures

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 3,10,783 from 3,09,237 on Thursday as the overall recoveries climbed to 9,28,971 and the death toll surged to 12,570 on Friday, data showed.