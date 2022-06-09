10 more bodies identified in Mundka fire tragedy

June 09, 2022 01:40 IST

Ten more bodies have been identified in the Mundka fire tragedy, a day after three bodies were identified by the Forensic Science Laboratory, the Delhi police said on Wednesday.

The DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said two FSL reports were received and the bodies of the victims were found matching with their family members. The bodies belonged to Pooja and Sonam, residents of Uttam Nagar, Geeta Chauhan, Madhu, Bharti Negi, Asha, Poonam and Preeti, residents of Mubarakpur Dabas, Nushrat, a resident of Parvesh Nagar and Amar Nath Goyal, resident of Pitampura.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On May 13, a massive fire broke out in a four-storey factory in Mundka, leaving 27 dead and several injured.