10 monuments to stay open till 9 p.m.: Minister

Ten historical monuments across the country, including Humayun’s Tomb and Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi, will be open to the public from sunrise till 9 p.m., said Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday.
The extended hours will be considered for other monuments as well, he said, adding that these monuments were currently open from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.
The decision to open the monuments for longer periods has been taken so that tourists have more time to enjoy the sites, he added.
The extended hours also apply to Rajarani Temple Complex in Bhubaneswar, Dulhadeo Temple Complex in Khajuraho, Sheikh Chilli Tomb in Kurukshetra, the group of monuments at Pattadakal, Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura, the group of temples at Markanda, Man Mahal in Varanasi, and Rani-ki-Vav in Patan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor