10-month-old baby who tested positive now stable

The condition of a 10-month-old infant, who was admitted at Kalawati Saran Children Hospital (KSCH) and tested positive for COVID-19, is now stable, said officials at the hospital on Monday.

On Saturday, a 45-day-old infant died from COVID-19. The infant was the youngest victim to the virus in the city so far, said officials.

At the hospital, a total of nine healthcare officials, including a doctor, tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, officials said the ICU, where both the infants were admitted, has been sanitised. However, the ICU was still functioning from a different location at the hospital, they added.

“Both the infants were admitted with SARI [Severe Acute Respiratory Infection] and could have been COVID-19 positive at the time of admission itself. The IDSP [Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme] is inquiring into the matter,” the official told The Hindu.

Some services shut

“This is for the information of all concerned that all lab services in KSCH, including 24X7 Emergency Laboratory, will not be functional from April 21 at 8 a.m. to April 27 at 8 a.m. due to COVID-19 positivity among technical Staff and quarantining of first contacts, as per guidelines,” an order issued by the hospital on Monday read.