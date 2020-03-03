₹10 lakh to jawan whose house was burnt in riots

The BSF on Monday handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to its jawan, Mohammed Anees, after his house in north-east Delhi was vandalised and burnt in the recent spate of violence.
The force has also pledged to re-build his house and hand it over to him as a “wedding gift”, as he is scheduled to get married soon, a BSF spokesperson said.
The engineering and technical team of the force is already on the job, the spokesperson said.
Another official said the welfare funds of the force were utilised and other resources were mobilised to help their Mr. Anees whose house in Khajoori Khas here was burnt and vandalised by mobs last week.
