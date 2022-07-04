10 lakh jobs ‘generated’ via govt. portal: Sisodia

July 04, 2022 01:38 IST

Govt. unable to share data on jobs

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the State government’s job portal Rozgaar Bazaar launched in June 2020 has “generated” 10.21 lakh jobs in the Capital so far.

He said the portal has come as a huge relief to people in the aftermath of the pandemic and the subsequent loss of livelihood. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will keep his promise to provide another 20 lakh jobs in Delhi as announced in the Rozgaar Budget this year, he added.

The Hindu on Sunday had reported that despite the government’s claims that it had provided 10 lakh jobs in the private sector, only 12,588 people had actually secured jobs through the portal till May 1.

In response to the report, the government said, “The official figures clearly show that the Delhi government initiative has provided over 10.21 lakh jobs to job-seekers in Delhi.”

As per data accessed by The Hindu till May 1, over 10.1 lakh active jobs were posted on the portal, but only 76,646 of these candidates were “screened” by people who posted the jobs and 12,588 “candidates were placed (who got the jobs)”.

A government spokesperson was unable to share or explain data of people “screened” and subsequently “placed” under the scheme.