₹10 lakh compensation to families of deceased

The Delhi government on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire tragedy in Kirari in which nine people died and announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of deceased and ₹1 lakh for those injured in the incident.

“Inspected spot in Kirari and ordered magisterial inquiry to fix responsibility. Delhi government will provide ₹10 lakh as compensation for the families of deceased and ₹1 lakh for those injured,” said Home Minister Satyendar Jain.

“Very sad news. The fire was controlled, but nine people could not be saved. May their soul rest in peace. There will not be anything lacking in the treatment of the injured,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari who visited the area said that people of Delhi have not recovered from the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy and the current incident has shaken them. “Such incidents are saddening and everyone should desist from accusing each other and politicising the tragedy,” he added.