10% jump in voting in Gurgaon special booths

The 52 polling booths, specially set up inside high-rise housing societies in Gurgaon, with abysmally low voter turnout in the last Lok Sabha election, recorded a jump of over 10% in polling this year.

Of the total 61, 248 voters registered at these polling booths, 32,987 or 53.62% voters exercised their franchise this year on May 25. The average voter turnout in these polling stations was 40-45% in the Lok Sabha election of 2019.

Though the final polling figures were yet to be released by the Election Commission of India, some of these booths recorded a 60% turnout as per the initial reports, a press statement released by the Gurgaon district administration said.

Of these special booths, those inside Sare Crescent Parc in Sector 92 and Mapsko Casa Bella in Sector 82, both falling in Badshahpur assembly constituency, figured among the top five booths in terms of polling percentage with a turnout of 69.75% and 65.35% respectively, and the booth in Kendriya Vihar, in Gurgaon assembly constituency, recorded the lowest voter turnout of 38.71%.

As per the latest reports, Bawal, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes, recorded the highest voter turnout - 68.3%, while Gurgaon constituency recorded the lowest turnout - 53.3%.

