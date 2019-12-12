10-ft-high walls on fundamental duties at prominent spots in Delhi

Ten-foot-high walls made of flex sheet prescribing fundamental duties, a page on fundamental duties in State-run school textbooks and propagation of importance of these duties over social media are among the plans made by the Department of Justice of the Union government for States, including Delhi.

The plans are a part of a year-long celebration of 70th year of adoption of the Constitution with focus on propagating fundamental duties.

“A huge wall of flex sheet of approx. 20ft x 10ft with preamble on one side and fundamental duties on the other and space in between — in the form of a book — where people can come and sign to show their commitment,” reads one of the plans mentioned by the Justice Department in its communication to the States. “This can be kept at prominent places in all the State capitals, tourist spots etc. for a week.”

“Inclusion of one page on fundamental duties in State textbooks,” reads one of the recommendations for Department of School Education in the list of action points for different departments.

Activities’ calendar

“We have come up with a calendar of activities from November 26, 2019 to November 26, 2020 for different departments with a focus on fundamental duties,” said Principal Secretary, Law Department, Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal, who is the nodal officer for the programme in Delhi.

“Till now there was a focus on fundamental rights. Now we are also focusing on fundamental duties, as the rights would not stronger till you do your fundamental duties. Every right has a corresponding duty attached to it,” he said.

“To promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India, transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities; to renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women,” reads one of the 11 fundamental duties.

The other activities include special gram sabhas to read the Preamble, quiz contests, talks, seminar, rallies and runs for awareness. “Bytes by 70 eminent citizens at the State-level and prepare short clips/videos,” states an action point for the Department of Information and Publicity of different States.

“Earlier, the Delhi government had also emphasised inculcating different aspects of the Preamble, especially in schools,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

The Delhi government has sent letters to different departments on the matter. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev is scheduled to soon call a meeting of different departments on the issue.

The Chief Secretary had even read out the Preamble in Urdu during the Constitution Day celebration last month.