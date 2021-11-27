10 child workers rescued from south Delhi market

Five shops sealed for employing them

Ten child workers were rescued from Madangir Bike Market in south Delhi on Friday and five shops were sealed for employing them, said District Magistrate (south) Ankita Chakravarty.

The children were employed in various activities related to motorcycle repair, spare parts and fast food, among others. They were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and sent to a children’s home after medical examination and COVID-19 test.

Led by Nidhi Sarohe, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Hauz Khas), the rescue team had officials from Delhi Police, Labour Department, NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan and others.

“We got information about the children through Bachpan Bachao Andolan two days ago. The children have their relatives living with them. Three to four of them are from Bihar and are living with some family members in nearby areas,” said Ms. Sarohe.

“Some of them were employed in auto repair shops where welding also happens and it is dangerous for the children. They were sent to a children’s home in Burari as it was late today. There will be a hearing on the matter at the CWC tomorrow (Saturday) and then a decision will be taken on how to proceed on the matter,” the SDM said.