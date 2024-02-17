GIFT a SubscriptionGift
10 bogies of goods train derail near Delhi's Sarai Rohilla station

The incident happened when the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover

February 17, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image of the wheels of a goods train wagon

Representational image of the wheels of a goods train wagon | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Ten bogies of a goods train derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station here in the national capital on Saturday, officials said. Possible casualty of a person on the track cannot be ruled out, they said.

The incident happened when the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover on Saturday morning.

An official of Railway Police said 10 bogies have derailed in the incident and added that a rescue operation was underway.

Teams of railway police and fire brigade have arrived at the spot for the rescue operation.

"Iron sheet rolls were loaded in the goods train. Possible casualty of a person on the track not ruled out," the official said.

