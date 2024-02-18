ADVERTISEMENT

10 bogies of goods train derail; 1 person killed

February 18, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ten bogies of a goods train were derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station on Saturday, a senior officer said, adding that one of the bogies fell on a ragpicker, leading to his death.

The deceased was identified as Rafiq, 70, who was working for a private contractor engaged by the railways.

“Around 11:50 a.m., 10 bogies of a Chandigarh-bound goods train coming from Mumbai derailed on the Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section near Zakhira flyover in north Delhi. The derailment happened near a curve. The employees on the train have not suffered any injuries,” the officer said.

“During the investigation based on the testimonies of those on the train and the people nearby, prima facie, it appears that there was no foul play behind the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) K.P.S. Malhotra said.

A purported video clip of the incident surfaced online in which people near the accident site could be seen running away in fear as the bogies came off the rails.

