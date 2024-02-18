GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 bogies of goods train derail; 1 person killed

February 18, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Ten bogies of a goods train were derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station on Saturday, a senior officer said, adding that one of the bogies fell on a ragpicker, leading to his death.

The deceased was identified as Rafiq, 70, who was working for a private contractor engaged by the railways.

“Around 11:50 a.m., 10 bogies of a Chandigarh-bound goods train coming from Mumbai derailed on the Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section near Zakhira flyover in north Delhi. The derailment happened near a curve. The employees on the train have not suffered any injuries,” the officer said.

“During the investigation based on the testimonies of those on the train and the people nearby, prima facie, it appears that there was no foul play behind the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) K.P.S. Malhotra said.

A purported video clip of the incident surfaced online in which people near the accident site could be seen running away in fear as the bogies came off the rails.

Related Topics

Delhi / railway

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.