10 arrested in Gargi College assault case released on bail

A day after the Delhi police booked 10 people for their alleged role in molestation of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College last week, all of them were released on bail by Saket court on Thursday, said a police officer.

A senior police officer said that the accused were booked under charges of trespassing only because they did not have evidence of these persons involved in molestation.

“We have CCTV footage where the arrested persons were seen barging into the college premises by damaging a gate but they do not have any video or CCTV footage to establish that these persons were also involved in molestation,” the officer added.

He added that around nine students have recorded their statements to police about the incident. The case is under investigation. They are approaching students to provide them any mobile video or any pictures that could lead them to the accused persons.

Two more identified

On Thursday, the police identified two more persons in connection with the alleged molestation of students at Gargi College.

The accused are students of various colleges in Delhi-NCR areas. They had gathered outside the college, vandalised a car and then broke in. They jumped over the barricades, outnumbered the college security staff and then misbehaved with the students.

The police suspected that the two identified persons, who seemed to be in the same age group, could also be from the colleges in Delhi and NCR areas, they said.