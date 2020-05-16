Delhi

₹1 lakh raised in a day for 7 domestic helps

Volunteers give ₹10K each to the women

A group of volunteers raised funds to the tune of ₹1 lakh for domestic staff and handed over the money to them on Saturday.

The help arrived a day after a report in The Hindu highlighted that around seven househelps were rendered jobless as their employers refused to let them enter their homes.

These house helps, including Sangeeta who is eight months pregnant, were also ill-treated by their employers.

Some of the domestic helps said they were using traditional stove and wood in their homes as they did not have enough money to refill gas cylinders.

On Saturday, the seven women were handed ₹10,000 each. The money was raised online by a group of 10 to 12 persons, who work under the name ‘Kisse Kahaniyaan’.

Sanitary pads given

Ankit Gupta from Bhopal, an Urdu poet, who manages the group, said he visited also also gave sanitary pads to the women.

“I gave a call for a fund to help these women. Fortunately, we were able to raise ₹1 lakh in a day. But there are many generous people who came forward and donated to help these women. When I handed over the cash, they were really happy. It was the first-ever help they received since lockdown,” he said.

