Delhi

1 killed, two hurt in Shahbad Dairy factory fire

A factory worker died while two others sustained burns after a fire broke out in a bottle-manufacturing factory in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy early on Wednesday.

According to officials, a call was received around 12.50 a.m. about a fire in a factory in the Shahbad Dairy-Daulatpur Industrial area. Five fire tenders managed to control the blaze after two hours.

According to the police, an LPG leak appeared to have caused a blast in one of the oxygen cylinders in the factory, which manufactures small bottles used for storing medicines.

Three workers were trapped and sustained burns. “The firemen managed to get the three trapped workers — Bappe (55), Mahesh (40) and Krishna (25) — out of the factory, but they had sustained burns by then. While Bappe was declared dead on arrival, the other two were first taken to Ambedkar Hospital and subsequently to Safdarjung Hospital,” said the police.

