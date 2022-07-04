1 killed, 4 injured as Gramin Sewa vehicle overturns in Sangam Vihar

July 04, 2022 00:17 IST

A 45-year-old man was killed and four others sustained injuries after a Gramin Sewa vehicle turned turtle in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Sunday evening. The driver has been arrested.

According to police, the incident occurred when the driver made a sharp turn, following which the vehicle flipped over and crashed.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a carpenter and a resident of Dakshinpuri. All the injured passengers was taken to the hospital after the incident, where Vinod was declared dead.

Additional DCP (South) Pawan Kumar said the driver of the vehicle, Mohan Singh, 45, was allegedly intoxicated during the time of the incident. A case under IPC sections pertaining to causing death by negligence has been lodged against him.