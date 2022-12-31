ADVERTISEMENT

1 killed, 1 injured as road caves in

December 31, 2022 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man was killed while another injured after a part of concrete road fell on them while they were repairing a water pipeline near Lal Quarters in Delhi’s Vijay Vihar area, the police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Harender, the police said, adding that Sonu, 22, is currently under treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. “On Wednesday at 7.25 p.m., a PCR call was received at Vijay Vihar Police Station regarding two persons, both residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, having come under debris while fixing a water pipeline near Lal Quarters when a part of concrete road with soil fell on [the] labourers,” the police said in a statement.

“The local police immediately reached the spot and both the injured persons were rushed to the hospital,” it said, adding that Harender later succumbed to his injuries at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Mangolpuri, while Sonu was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 287, 304A, 337, and 34 has been registered and the matter is under investigation, police said.

