Delhi

1 dead in road accident

One person was killed and two injured in two separate road accidents here on Sunday, the police said.

In Rabupura, on Jewar-Sikandrabad road, motorcyclist Tara Chand (35) was killed as a speeding truck hit his motorcycle, an official said.

“He was a resident of Ladpura and was going to Jewar for some work. He was admitted at Kailash hospital where he died during treatment,” the police official added.

In Dankaur, a speeding car hit a motorcycle. “The two men, Gaurav and Pankaj, on the motorcycle suffered injuries and are admitted to a hospital,” an official said, adding that the victims are cousins and resident of Banjarpur village.

Apr 18, 2020

