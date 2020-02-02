1 dead in ammonia leak at Noida unit

One man died and at least seven suffered injuries following ammonia gas leak at a Haldiram’s unit in Noida’s Sector 65 on Saturday, the police said.

DCP (Zone 2, Noida) Harish Chandra said that the deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Sanjeev who worked as a gas operator in the unit.

“Prima facie, it seems, he died due to inhaling the poisonous gas. We got a call at noon regarding the incident and called the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Around 300 people inside the building had to be evacuated,” he said.

“Sanjeev died during treatment. The rest of the victims were discharged after treatment,” Mr. Chandra said, adding cause of the leakage is being probed.

Deputy Commandment (NDRF) Ravindra Singh Kushwaha told The Hindu that a team of around 40 personnel in protective suits were deployed after getting a call about the incident at 12.30 p.m. “By the time the team reached the spot, the workers who had inhaled the gas were taken to a hospital by Haldiram’s team,” he added.

Effect lasted three hours

“Ammonia is used as a refrigerant. When it leaks, it first comes out in liquid form. It causes a burning effect in the respiratory system as well as on the skin. It can cause lung damage and even death. It seems the gas leaked from a welded spot in the pipeline. The staff had closed the regulators on both ends of the pipe but by that time, the damage had been done. It is a matter of investigation whether those who went inside to check the leakage wore the required safety gear or not.”

Mr. Kushwaha said that it took around three hours for the effect of the gas to subside. Firefighters were also pressed into service, he added.