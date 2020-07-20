1 dead as heavy rain lashes Delhi

Heavy rain lashed the Capital on Sunday morning, leaving a tempo driver dead on a waterlogged road under the iconic Minto Bridge.

The driver was trying to manoeuvre his vehicle through the flooded underpass when he got stuck and eyewitnesses reported that he was last seen sitting on the roof of his tempo.

A DTC bus was also stranded under the bridge, which is prone to flooding during monsoon. The fire department was called in to rescue the conductor and the driver of the bus.

A cluster of homes at Anna Nagar slums near ITO was swept away as a drain alongside overflowed. Several roads remained waterlogged till afternoon and children were seen swimming on the streets of the Capital.

The Met Department said the weather station at Safdarjung, which is the official reading for the Capital, recorded 74.8 mm of overnight rainfall, while the weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ridge reported 81.2 mm and 86 mm respectively. This is the heaviest rainfall of the season, it added.

More rain has been forecast in the next few days.

Delayed desilting

The Delhi government said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, desilting of drains could not be carried out effectively in March and April and only started after the lockdown was lifted. It said that rather than indulging in blame game, the BJP-ruled municipal corporations sho-uld start desilting the drains under their jurisdiction and the government would carry out the work in drains it is responsible for.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in a tweet alleged that the AAP government’s preparations had been exposed by the first spell of monsoon rain and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta in a tweet asked the government to take concrete steps immediately to prevent waterlogging.