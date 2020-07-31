₹1 crore to kin of doctor who died due to COVID-19

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met the family of “COVID-19 warrior” Javed Ali and offered financial assistance of ₹1 crore. He also assured that the Delhi government would do everything to support the family.

Javed, a National Health Mission doctor, had succumbed to the virus after contracting it in the line of duty last month. He had been on the frontline in the fight against the highly contagious virus since March, the Delhi government said in a statement. He had tested positive on June 24 and was on ventilator for the last 10 days. He is survived by his wife and two children.

“Without caring for his own life, he kept helping people. The people of Delhi salute his service,” Mr. Kejriwal said.