₹1 crore for deceased sanitation worker’s kin
CM meets family, promises support
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of sanitation worker Raju, who died in the line of duty, and offered them a cheque of ₹1 crore.
Mr. Kejriwal visited the residence of the deceased in Old Chandrawal area where he met his family members and assured them of full support in the future.
Mr. Raju was a sanitation worker and had lost his life in the line of duty. He was employed at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital and had been appointed to ensure cleanliness and sanitation for COVID-19 patients.
“Sanitation worker Raju laid down his life while serving people. He contracted COVID-19 while on duty. I have offered them financial assistance of ₹1 crore... we will do whatever we can to support his family,” the Chief Minister said.