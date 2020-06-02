Delhi

02-DE-Rocky-Delhi HC Pinjra Tod

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, arrested by the crime branch in connection with the violence in Daryaganj during a protest against the new citizenship law last year.

The court noted that though Ms. Kalita participated in the protest against the NRC bill, "but so far as the investigation been carried out till now, no direct evidence attributable to the accused has been found to bring her for the offences under Sections 25/353 of Indian Penal Code (IPC)".

Section 325 IPC deals with punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. And Section 353 provides for punishment for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

　

"CCTV footage also reportedly does not specifically show the accused to be involved in any violent activity," Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Abhinav Pandey said adding, "It is also not been indicated that any incriminating material was recovered from the laptop and the phone which was seized from the accused".

　

"In such a situation, the inference whether the accused incited or participated in the mob violence or had intended to participate in a peaceful protest only which lateron acquired a violent nature, can only be reached upon after appreciation of evidence in course of trial," the judge said.

　

The court also took into account the fact that Ms. Kalita, an MPhil student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was not a habitual offender or a previous convict.

　

While granting bail to Ms Kalita, the court ordered "stringent condition" including to co-operate with the investigating agency and also directed her to submit her passport with the court.

　

Advocates Adit S. Pujari and Tusharika Mattoo, appearing for Ms Kalita, said their client was ready to cooperate with the investigation and willing to furnish bail and to undertake to comply with the conditions imposed by the court.

　

Ms Kalita was first arrested on May 23, along with fellow student Ms. Natasha Narwal in relation with an FIR registered on February 24 over the sit-in protest at Jafrabad Metro Station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

　

Another Delhi court had on May 25 enlarged them on bail in connection with the anti-CAA protest in Jafrabad, but were moments later re-arrested by the crime branch in another case of rioting, murder and other charges related to the north-east Delhi riots.

On Saturday, the crime branch arrested Ms Katila in a separate case relating to rioting at Daryaganj.

　

ENDS

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:34:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/02-de-rocky-delhi-hc-pinjra-tod/article31734376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY